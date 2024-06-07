PTFoMS reminds Bicol socmed practitioners of factual, accurate info

LEGAZPI CITY: To remind the media community about the crucial role it plays in nation-building, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) held the 2nd Bicol Social Media Summit 2024 on Thursday at Casablanca Hotel here PTFoMS Executive Director Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez said the media summit emphasized the importance of giving accurate, timely and factual information to the public. He said the summit also strengthened the relationship between media practitioners and government officials. "Through this media summit, everyone understood better that we are not against each other," he said. Gutierrez also called on social media influencers and bloggers to organize themselves as an organization. "It is better that they are organized, have their standards, who will be members, and how they will perform their duties," he said. "When I see that their organization is responsible, they can be partners and stakeholders of our task force." Police Regional Office-Bicol Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon said th e activity amplified the voices of social media practitioners. "The people must be informed and educated about their surroundings," he said. Department of Education in Bicol (DepEd-5) Director Gilbert Sadsad said the media, including social media platforms, have a big impact on children. "Everything that we post, whether negative or positive, will always have an impact on our learners," he told the attendees. "If you want to shape the next generation to be responsible, let us make use of social media as a platform for responsible practitioners." The media summit organized by the Bicol Press Club was alsovgraced by Senators Christopher Lawrence Go and Mark Villar, Albay Governor Edcel Grex Lagman, officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Press Club officers, media practitioners from the six provinces in the region, police officers, information officers, and school journalists. Source: Philippines News Agency