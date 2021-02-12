PTFoMS, PCOO laud Albay police’s solar lighting project

Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) Executive Director, Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco, on Thursday commended the Albay Police Provincial Office (APPO) for the successful launching of the Tanglaw ng Lahing Filipino (TLF) project at the Albay Astrodome in this city.

“Personally, I am happy because the TFL project involves a lot of stakeholders, this is basically the spirit of ELCAC, stakeholders engagement not just government, police, military…most importantly on the grounds, on the grassroots. When I read about it, it compasses a lot of benefits for our fellow Filipinos especially those who are in far-flung areas,” Egco, who was the guest of honor in the event, said.

According to him, the project is laudable since it includes geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) in Bicol.

“For the longest time, nadagdag po natin ang mga GIDAs natin,” (GIDAs were involved in a particular project) he said.

TLF aims to address five lingering problems in the society — illegal drugs, insurgency, lack of lighting to make people feel safe at night, communication problems, and pollution caused by plastic bottles.

During its launching, Egco also read the message of Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar.

“The PCOO proudly congratulates the APPO for the successful launch of their TLF project. This project seeks to provide proper training and instruction for the manufacture of non-conventional sources of light to be used in isolated areas, beyond the reach of power grids. In line with President Duterte’s stance against terrorism and dangerous drugs, this project aims to assist these communities from the influence of subversive activities as well as the dangers of abuse,” the message read.

It added that the whole-of-nation approach that the government initiated has indeed resulted in projects that promote holistic community development. It has brought together a diverse group of people, both from public and private institutions, to work together and focus on the promise of the administration — dignity to every Filipino.

Maj. Dexter D. Panganiban, APPO spokesperson and project proponent, in an interview said the project will cater to the need for safe night light especially in areas frequented by power interruptions due to poor electric service, natural disasters, and no connection at all to electric power grids.

Panganiban added that the project will be tested in the provinces of Albay, Masbate, and Catanduanes with more than 100 participants from the GIDAs in these provinces and volunteers from various sectors such as the out of school youths, drug surrenderers, and persons with disabilities.

“The volunteers will be called ‘TLF warriors’ (who) will be taught how to make solar lamps for their homes and barangays,” Panganiban said.

He added that aside from giving light, solar lamps can also be used in charging phones and other basic gadgets to address difficulties in communication especially in times of disaster.

Egco also led the oath-taking of the TLF warriors for the province of Albay.

During the event, a memorandum of agreement with public and private partners was signed for their support to the project and its eventual replication