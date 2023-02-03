PTAA opens 3-day travel expo

MANILA: The three-day Travel Tour Expo (TTE) formally opened on Friday, with hopes to attract more locals and foreigners to tour around the country with affordable travel deals and packages.

The expo, organized by the Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA), targets at least 80,000 visitors this year.

PTAA president Michelle Taylan said recent tourism developments, mostly attributed to revenge travel and pent-up demand, indicates that travel is “finally getting back to its pre-pandemic level".

“We are almost there,” she said.

In a prerecorded speech, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco agreed that the post-pandemic phenomenon has helped revive the sector with a “good start”.

In 2022 alone, the country exceeded targets by attracting 2.65 million foreign tourists, almost double the original goal of 1.7 million tourists.

In addition, demand for domestic travel continues to increase, especially after the government eased restrictions.

“This expo is critical as we aim for 4.8 million visitor arrivals this year. We have ambitious targets in 2023 but I’m certain that we will deliver with the help of fellow Filipinos and the PTAA,” Frasco said.

The TTE will run from Feb. 3 to 5 and will host various exhibitors from airlines, travel agencies and tour operators, hotels, food concessionaires, cruise liners, insurance, and other travel-related entities.

Aside from domestic travel deals, discounted foreign trips are also on sale at the event.

Source: Philippines News Agency