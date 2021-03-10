PSL allows teams to join PVL

The Philippine Superliga (PSL) has allowed its member teams to join the rival Premier Volleyball League (PVL) as guest clubs.

This, as two more PSL squads are joining the PVL in what would be its first season as a de jure professional league.

“PSL teams will join the professional league as guest teams,” the PSL said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Sta. Lucia and Chery Tiggo were confirmed to be jumping ship to the PVL.

“The Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors will be taking on a new challenge as we officially join the Premier Volleyball League today!” the Lady Realtors said in a statement.

However, they hinted that they have totally transferred to the PVL.

“We have to say, we had the time of our lives working on being better with you. You were our home for more than four years. For all the memories made and for all the lessons learned, we hope to make you proud as we move forward. Maraming salamat, (Thanks a lot) PSL,” Sta. Lucia said.

Sta. Lucia still got to bring in two teams for the PSL Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup in Subic Bay last month, finishing second and fourth in the eight-squad tournament ruled by Abanse Negrense.

PVL president Ricky Palou then confirmed that the Crossovers, formerly known as the Foton Lady Tornadoes, have also made the switch, increasing the number of the participating teams in the upcoming Open Conference starting May 8 in Calamba to 12.

Meanwhile, the PSL also said PVL teams can join a PSL tournament.

For instance, Petro Gazz, a PVL member team, has been listed as a guest team for the upcoming PSL All-Filipino Conference in Subic this summer and has even sponsored a team in its beach volleyball event.

The PSL believes that its setup with the PVL will be beneficial for both leagues’ member clubs.

“In this manner, all teams get exposure in several platforms. In addition, are given more opportunities to display their talent amid this public health emergency,” the PSL said.

The league then maintained that will it remain de jure amateur at least for a foreseeable future.

“PSL remains in the forefront of non-professional volleyball and will continue to create the camaraderie and goodwill essential to the development of Philippine volleyball,” the PSL said.