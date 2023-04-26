PSI PROJECT GETS EIA APPROVAL

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for the Penang South Islands (PSI) project has obtained approval from the Department of Environment (DOE) under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said they were notified of the approval through a letter from DOE Putrajaya, dated April 11, to the Penang State Secretary.

“The approval of the EIA is based on 71 stipulated conditions, including the need to continue the implementation of the Social Impact Management Plan (SIMP) and the PSI Ecology Offset Master Plan (PEOM),” he told reporters here today.

In addition to the EIA approval, he said the state government, through the PSI project implementing partner, is applying for the Environmental Management Plan (EMP) approval from the DOE of Penang.

“Reclamation works will only start in the third quarter of this year,” he said.

He explained that the approval was for the construction of three islands, currently identified as A, B and C, adding that reclamation works will start on Island A, which will be turned into a Green Tech Park.

Chow said construction will begin on the 930-hectare Island A and is expected to take nine years to complete.

He said the approved EIA report would be uploaded to the Penang Infrastructure Corporation website for public reference.

The PSI is a project to develop three artificial islands, with an area of approximately 1,700 hectares in the waters of Permatang Damar Laut, near Bayan Lepas.

However, the project received objections from the fishing community and environmental non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state because it is alleged to damage the marine ecosystem.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency