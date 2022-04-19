﻿PSG protection just for PRRD, family: Andanar

The job of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) is to serve President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and the First Family, Malacañang said Tuesday.

“The Presidential Security Group or PSG provides security for the President and the First Family only,” acting presidential spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in an online press conference.

The statement was issued in response to the call of Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Michael Defensor on Malacañang to give presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. PSG protection.

On Sunday, Defensor urged the Palace to send at least a “small” PSG team to Marcos, noting that the latter is the only “major” presidential candidate with no personal protection from the government.

Defensor said the Philippines should adopt the United States’ election process which gives all presidential and vice-presidential candidates an “automatic” protection against potential harm or attack.

He made the call, as he lamented that unlike Marcos, other major presidential candidates such as Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, and Senators Panfilo “Ping” Lacson and Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao are afforded official protection given their positions in government.

Marcos, who emerged as the most preferred presidential candidate in the pre-election surveys, is not an active politician.

The last time he was in public office was six years ago when he served as senator from 2010 to 2016.

On Sunday, Lacson, in a joint press conference with Domagoso and another presidential aspirant, former National Security adviser Norberto Gonzales, said he had received reports of a supposed plan to sabotage the May 9, 2022 elections.

Andanar guaranteed that the current administration, with the help of the Philippine National Police (PNP), would ensure peaceful and orderly elections.

“Handa po ang ating pamahalaan at ang ating uniformed personnel na panatilihin ang kaayusan ng ating bansa (Our government and uniformed personnel is ready to ensure peace and order in our country),” he said.

Andanar also reiterated that Duterte remains “neutral,” as the Chief Executive opts not to endorse any presidential candidate.

The PNP is now validating the reports about the possible election sabotage.

It is also looking into claims that Robredo allegedly issued a statement on allegedly potential chaos in case she loses the presidential race.

Source: Philippines News Agency