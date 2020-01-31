PSG personnel ordered to wear face masks amid nCoV scare

President Rodrigo Duterte's security aides have been directed to wear face masks as protection against the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the spokesperson of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) said on Friday.

Capt. Zeerah Blanche Lucrecia said PSG commander, Brig. Gen. Jose Eriel Niembra gave the directive, a day after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the first case of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines.

As the Department of Health confirmed the 2019 novel coronavirus case in the country, commander (of) PSG, Brig. Gen. Jose Arrien M. Niembra, has directed PSG personnel to wear masks as a precautionary measure, Lucrecia said in a statement.

Lucrecia said Niembra's order takes effect immediately.

She added that free face masks would be distributed to all PSG personnel.

A 38-year-old Chinese national from Wuhan, China, who flew to the Philippines on Jan. 21, tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, according to the laboratory results from the Victorian Infectious Disease Laboratory in Melbourne.

The Chinese woman sought medical help after experiencing a mild cough. She is currently admitted to San Lazaro Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila for proper medical treatment.

The 2019-nCoV, which originates in Wuhan, China and is now spreading to other parts of the world, has killed over 200 persons and infected more than 9,000 others.

Many Filipino have started flocking to drug stores to buy face masks, sanitizers, and other disinfectants to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Albert Domingo, World Health Organization (WHO) consultant for Health Systems Strengthening, said in a Twitter post on Thursday healthy individuals need not wear a face mask to prevent the nCoV from infecting them.

In an advisory posted on its official website, WHO has advised the public to frequently clean hands, cover mouth when coughing and sneezing, and avoid close contact with a sick person to protect themselves from possible exposure to the fatal disease.

WHO also told the public to avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals, as well as the consumption of raw or undercooked animals.

Those who have fever, cough, and difficulty breathing must also seek early medical attention, it said.

Source: Philippines News Agency