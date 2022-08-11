PSG is country’s ‘pride and joy’: First Lady

First Lady Louise "Liza" Araneta-Marcos enjoined members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) who graduated from the Very Important Person Protection Course (VIPPC) Batch "Maharlika" Class to guard their new distinction with “respect and kindness” while maintaining “professionalism” at all times.

Araneta-Marcos made this call during the graduation rites at the PSG grandstand in Malacañang Park on Tuesday.

In her message, she said her husband, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. could not make it to the ceremony because it coincided with the state funeral of the late president Fidel V. Ramos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

She, however, said she would often hear her husband talk about his admiration for the “highly proficient” members of the PSG.

“He [Marcos] would always tell me – in no uncertain terms -- that the PSG is our country’s pride and joy, that you are the elite group of women and men, that you are experts in your field, and that you are the best and the brightest,” Araneta-Marcos said.

“...If my husband says that you are the ‘best and the brightest’ and after I saw how you trained today, I am now a convert,” she added.

She reminded the graduates to fulfill their duty within principles intact and continue protecting all those they have sworn to protect.

“After today, you will no longer be representatives of your respective units, but you now represent the Office of the President. Much will be expected from you, so always keep in mind the basic tenets of honor, patriotism, and duty,” she said.

Araneta-Marcos also thanked them for protecting the First Family, former presidents, visiting heads of state, and other VIP guests.

She also thanked the graduates’ mentors for preparing a carefully-crafted series of modules.

According to Araneta-Marcos, one of the reasons that the President and First Family are able to perform their functions is because the PSG is there to keep them safe.

“Thank you for taking care of my husband –- your Commander in Chief – and my three sons. Thank you also for taking care of me. Allow me to take this opportunity to convey my sincere appreciation for all you have done and continue to do to protect us. Thank you also for protecting our former Presidents, our visiting heads of states, heads of governments and other VIP guests of our country,” she said.

The PSG is an elite group of military and police personnel concerned with providing close-in security and escort to the president, their immediate families, former presidents, and visiting heads of state

Source: Philippines News Agency