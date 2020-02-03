PSG conducts temperature checks amid nCoV threat

The Presidential Security Group (PSG) has deployed personnel with infrared thermometers to check the temperature of employees and visitors entering MalacaAang's New Executive Building (NEB) as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Temperature checks started on Monday, four days after the PSG personnel were directed to wear face masks as protection against nCoV.

Capt. Zeerah Blanche Lucrecia said PSG commander, Brig. Gen. Jose Eriel Niembra gave the directive to wear face masks a day after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the first case of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines on January 30.

As the Department of Health confirmed the 2019 novel coronavirus case in the country, commander (of) PSG, Brig. Gen. Jose Eriel M. Niembra, has directed PSG personnel to wear masks as a precautionary measure, Lucrecia said in a statement.

Free face masks would be distributed to all PSG personnel, she added.

Museum tours inside MalacaAang Complex were also suspended.

Currently, the Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed two cases of nCoV in the country, a 38-year-old woman from Wuhan in Hubei province, China and her companion, a 44-year-old man.

DOH said the male patient was the first reported death due to the deadly virus outside of China.

The 2019-nCoV, which originated in Wuhan in Hubei province, China, has infected over 17,000 people and killed around 362 people.

Only those who have respiratory problems are required to wear face masks, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) director, Dr. Celia Carlos said in a Laging Handa press briefing in MalacaAang on Monday.

She, however, emphasized the importance of taking precautionary measures such as washing of hands, avoiding close contact with anyone with flu-like symptoms or colds, and avoiding unprotected contact with live, wild or farm animals to prevent the spread of the virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency