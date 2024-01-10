PSEi tracks US market decline, peso depreciates

MANILA: The local stock market ended the day in the negative territory while the peso remained on the PHP56 level on Wednesday. The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) shed 72.41 points to close at 6,546.11, while All Shares also declined by 34.04 points to 3,469.64. "Philippine equities followed the sentiment of US (United States) markets, which closed lower as many await the latest inflation print," Regina Capital Development Corp. head of sales Luis Limlingan said. Almost all sectors closed in the red, except for Financials which gained 6.84 points. Decliners led advancers at 129 to 59, while 37 shares were unchanged. The peso, meanwhile, further depreciated to 56.275 to a US dollar, down from Tuesday's 56.01 finish. It opened the day at 56.15 and traded between 56.15 and 56.41. The weighted average for the day stood at 56.286. Total volume of trade went up to USD2.5 billion from USD2.2 billion the previous day. Source: Philippines News Agency