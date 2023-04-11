PSEi, peso end lower ahead of US inflation release

Both the local bourse and the peso incurred losses Tuesday as investors await the release of inflation data in the United States. The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) shed 8.88 points, or 0.14 percent, to 6,479.63, with all shares ending with 0.20 percent decrement, or 6.88 points, to 3,479.86 level. Four out of six counters declined, led by the Property sector followed by Services, Industrial and Holding Firms. Gainers for this day's trading were Mining and Oil and Financials. Decliners outpaced gainers at 106 to 61. Regina Capital Development Corp. head of sales Luis Limlingan said that aside from the US inflation report, investors will also be watching retail sales reports and the minutes from Federal Open Market Committee. In the local market, investors are also waiting for the release of remittance data on Wednesday. Meanwhile, peso closed the day at 54.93, shedding by 0.53 from 54.40 to a dollar in the previous trading last week. It opened the day weaker at 54.60 from last trading's opening at 54.45. The currency pair traded between 54.59 and 54.96, bringing the average level at 54.73. Total volume of trade reached USD1.14 billion from USD1.24 billion.

Source: Philippines News Agency