PSC to host financial literacy webinar for nat’l athletes

After leading Team Philippines to the 2019 Southeast Asian Games Championship, next comes bridging the gap between their sports life and comfortable future by teaching them to take care of their hard-earned money.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) shall be conducting a two-day financial literacy online seminar and workshop exclusively for national athletes and coaches on October 29 and 30 with renowned Registered Financial Planner (RFP) and journalist Salve Duplito.

“We believe this financial literacy webinar is very timely in this time of Covid-19 pandemic. We want to encourage all our national athletes, coaches and our employees to start their journey to financial wellness while they are young,” PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez said in a press release on Wednesday.

Ramirez added that he has seen so many former athletes squander away winnings and end up in a sorry state in their old age.

“It pains me to even imagine any of our athletes like that,” said the sports chief who remains a teacher and coach by heart.

Duplito is one of the prime movers of financial literacy in the country. She co-anchored the ANC “On the Money” show and now actively continues to teach different sectors of society in her YouTube channel, SalveSays.

In partnership with the PSC, she aims to impart her skills and expertise to provide the national team with a solid understanding of the basics of financial management and create an awareness of good stewardship of money.

“We teach them the values of discipline and dedication in sports. These are the same values they can apply on how they handle their finances. I really wish that they all exit from being athletes with a comfortable life,” said Ramirez.

In 2015, the PSC also conducted a free financial literacy seminar for Team Philippines, with Duplito also teaching both regular and para athletes.

Source: Philippines News Agency