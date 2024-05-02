MANILA : The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) emphasized the important role of leaders and coaches in producing world-class athletes, during the National Grassroots Sports Summit in Kidapawan City, Cotabato. Led by Commissioner Edward Hayco, the PSC has campaigned all over the country to deliver the agency's commitment to intensifying its agenda as mandated by law. 'In every summit we attend, I always stress the creativity that every coach can play in producing new Olympians. All of you here, as ordinary coaches, are able to breed champions,' Hayco said during the summit held at the Notre Dame of Kidapawan College on Wednesday. He also underscored the need to forge relationships with the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA), and other sports-based associations, such as the State Colleges and Universities Athletic Association (SCUAA), and the Department of Education-organized Palarong Pambansa in building the path of athletes to become top-caliber. Meanwhile, Cotabato Provincial Advisory Council for Sports representative Kerwyn Pacifico noted how the full support of the local government unit benefit the athletes. In 2022, Cotabato was No. 71 in the Batang Pinoy National Championships overall rankings with three silvers and seven bronzes. The following year, it jumped to No. 25 after winning 12 golds, 13 silvers, and 17 bronzes. 'Dito sa amin, basta mag-qualify ka, for training ka na. Walang palakasan. We provided them vitamins, pagkain, allowance, jackets, and mga equipment (Here, so long as you qualify, you are for training already. No preferential treatment. We provided them vitamins, food, allowance, jackets, and equipment)," Pacifico said. Previous summits were held in Legazpi City (Albay), Cagayan de Oro, Pagadian City (Zamboanga del Sur), Angeles City (Pampanga), Tuguegarao City (Cagayan), Zamboanga City, and Bacolod City (Negros Occidental). Source: Philippines News Agency