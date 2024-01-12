PSC partners with PRISAA on grassroots program

MANILA: The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has partnered with the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) to strengthen the sports agency's grassroots program. PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann and PRISAA National Chairman Rev. Fr. Vicente Uy signed the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) during the 2024 PRISAA National Congress at the University of Sto. Tomas in Legazpi City, Albay on Friday. Also present were PSC Commissioner Edward Hayco, who oversees the agency's grassroots sports development program, and PSC Executive Director Paulo Francisco Tatad. 'We recognize the pivotal role that organizations like PRISAA play in shaping the landscape of Philippine sports. Their commitment to providing a platform for young talents to compete, learn, and grow, through the PRISAA National Games, is commendable,' Bachmann said in a statement. 'As we begin this partnership, we aspire to build a comprehensive and inclusive sports ecosystem that nurtures talent from the grassroots level upward. The PSC needs platforms like this to help us find the next athlete, to grow sports, and to help fix training facilities,' he added. Under the agreement, PRISAA in collaboration with the PSC, shall initiate the conduct of training courses and lectures for technical officials and coaches under the PRISAA system with the help of national sports associations. Among the programs are Talent Identification, Adopt an Athlete Initiative, and Certification Courses for PRISAA coaches and technical officials. The PSC, on the other hand, will form a Technical Working Group (TWG) for the implementation of these grassroots sports initiatives and take the necessary steps to ensure the sustainability of projects. 'This partnership is significant for PRISAA. This will pave the way for us to closely collaborate with PSC in empowering our grassroots program of different regions nationwide,' National Vice Chairman Rev. Fr. Jessie Pasquin said. Source: Philippines News Agency