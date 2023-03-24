PSC conducts media relations training for young female athletes

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has successfully held a media relations seminar over the midweek to help young female national athletes learn to answer inquiries from reporters properly. An initiative of PSC commissioner Bong Coo, Filipina athletes graced the two-day event on Wednesday and Thursday at the Orchid Garden Suites in Manila so they could be equipped with skills in responding to queries from the media. Veteran sportswriter Lito Cinco and veteran sportscaster Patricia Hizon were tapped as resource speakers and virtual mentors during the two-day event. Reporters from various media platforms were invited too on separate days so the participants could apply what they learned from Cinco and Hizon. The reporters also gave some advice on how the athletes could improve their media relations. PSC chairman Dickie Bachmann and commissioner Walter Torres were in attendance on Day 2. While the training mainly benefits young Filipinas, veteran athletes like billiards star Rubilen Amit were also invited to participate in the event, and even they shared what they learned from dealing with reporters as well. Sinabi ko (I said), 'Coming from an athlete for over 15 years already, you'll reach a point din na (also that) you'll see the same people and you'll get comfortable, and then parang kwentuhan na lang siya (it will just be like a friendly conversation),' Amit said. Now, growing older, I try to impart it also to the younger athletes. Some of the attendees were glad that the likes of Amit were invited too to impart their knowledge. I see her as an inspiration as a rising athlete because she went through several competitions so, therefore, she experienced a lot of things. Therefore, when you look into her experiences, you will also a lot from her, and with that, you will see that as a tool for you to improve yourself and grow as an athlete, said karateka Allison Quiroga. It's such a privilege na nakikinig lang ako sa mga paguusap nila about mga advice ni (that I'm just listening to their conversations about the advice of) Ma'am Rubilen, added Rica Perez, also of the Philippine karate team.

Source: Philippines News Agency