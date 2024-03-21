PSC chief cites role of women athletes in sports development

MANILA: Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairperson Richard Bachmann cited the important role of women athletes in sports development during the inaugural Women in Sports (WIS) Awards ceremony at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Wednesday night. 'Your contribution to the country is seen and felt by everybody. The community of champions you have established is what we need in advancing our agenda and platforms for all athletes,' Bachmann told the women awardees. 'May this be an inspiration in performing your best in every battle in the spirit of dedication and commitment to the sporting community as we all together take steps in achieving a more successful Philippine sport," he added. The PSC chief commended Commissioner Olivia 'Bong' Coo, the bowling great who is among the seven WIS Lifetime Achievement awardees, for conceptualizing the event in coordination with the Philippine Council on Women in celebration of International Women's Month. Coo is a four-time world champion and a World Bowling Hall of Fame and Philippine Sports Hall of Fame member. Guest of honor Senator Bong Go, chairperson of the Senate Sports committee, said the event is "a testament to the strength, dedication and passion of Filipino women." "You have not only excelled in your respective sports but have also contributed to uplifting the spirit and prestige of our nation in both the local and international stage. We recognize that the journey of our Filipina athletes is one of relentless perseverance and pain. These qualities not only define their paths to excellence but also inspire us all," he said. Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who delivered the country's first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in 2021, received the Flame Award, while Seoul Olympics gold medalist Arianne Cerdeña of bowling flew from the United States to receive her Lifetime Achievement Award. Reigning world women's world 10-ball champion Chezka Centeno and Asian Championships silver medalist Vanessa Sarno of weightlifting were among the major awardees. Meanwhile, multi-Grand Slam champion Alex Eala of tennis and Sarina Bolden of the national football team were named Athletes of the Year and received PHP100,000 each. The cash incentive came from Senator Pia Cayetano, who was unable to attend the awarding rites because she is in Switzerland as part of the delegation that successfully won the country's hosting bid for the 2025 FIVB Men's World Championships. Cayetano was a former national volleyball player and an active triathlete. Source: Philippines News Agency