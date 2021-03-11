PSC, CHED join forces to boost college sports

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) will team up to further develop sports in the collegiate level.

On Wednesday, PSC chairman Butch Ramirez and CHED chairman Prospero de Vera signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) at the CHED office in Quezon City that will kick off the development drive.

“I am so happy for this new forged partnership with CHED. They have been a brother to the PSC because as a small agency, we cannot be effective and succeed without the help of other agencies,” Ramirez said.

For his part, de Vera welcomed the MOA that “will allow us to join forces with the PSC in joint projects that we can initiate.”

“We commit the support of CHED in all the undertakings on higher education sports development and wellness,” de Vera said.

Ramirez said this PSC-CHED partnership might pave the way to discover athletes and coaches who can excel in the amateur, professional, and national team levels.

“This gives us the missing link in providing a professional development in continuous sports education and will cater more to the educational aspect of our teachers in coaching,” he said.

Under the agreement, both the PSC and CHED will work together to provide ample training for student-athletes, coaches, and sports officials as well as continuing education to ensure optimal training and coaching skills for the future sports stars.

More details on the PSC-CHED partnership will be furnished during the National Sports Summit.