﻿PSC boosts ties with Bangsamoro Sports Commission

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Tuesday warmly welcomed the delegation of the Bangsamoro Sports Commission (BSC) in a courtesy visit at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Manila.

BSC is the policy-making and coordinating body of all amateur sports development programs and institutions in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and was created on Sept. 17, 2020 through the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 12 or “The Bangsamoro Sports Commission Act of 2020”.

“Our Commission is here to foster and cement a strong and solid linkage with one of the country’s formidable institutions — the Philippine Sports Commission. Our goals and passion to build interest and develop Filipino sports is very similar. Just as PSC, the BSC is committed to transforming the Bangsamoro people into a healthy citizen through various commendable sports development programs,” BSC chairperson Nu-Man Caludtiag said.

PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez met with Caludtiag and his commissioners through a two-hour coordination meeting, which aimed to strengthen the linkage of the two parties through a cooperation agreement.

Ramirez said part of the partnership is to continue the Mindanao sports for peace program of the Duterte administration.

“The core vision of Bangsamoro is easily a journey and I think it’s a celebration that during this administration, they’re almost there. You have your own flag, your own vision, your own office not only in Mindanao but also in Makati and you are negotiating with other countries so there’s great hope,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez was joined by PSC Women in Sports oversight commissioner Celia Kiram who also expressed her support for BSC especially in starting their program on women in sports.

“I hope I can share you more and do something to encourage our Muslim women to be in sports. Marami at napakalaki po ng potensyal ng ating mga kababaihan (Our women have many and huge potentials),” Kiram said.

Aside from the coordination meeting, the PSC-BSC top executives also conducted a tree planting activity in RMSC which is a symbol of friendship and stronger relationships in the future. The group also toured inside the historic PSC-Managed Complexes.

Ramirez and Kiram were joined by Executive Director Guillermo Iroy Jr., Deputy Executive Director Merlita Ibay of Bureau on Administrative, Finance and Management Services, acting Deputy Executive Director Anna Christine Abellana of Bureau on Coordinating Secretariat and Support Services, and Chief of Staff Marc Edward Velasco.

Meanwhile, Caludtiag was assisted by Commissioner (Lanao del Sur) Arsalan A. Diamaoden, Commissioner (Tawi-Tawi) Abdulkhabir I. Musa, Commissioner (Basilan) Yushoup A. Sario, Commissioner (Sulu) Adzhar L. Tingkahan, and BSC Sports Consultant Emmanuel Rene Ayo.

Source: Philippines News Agency