PSC backs national para athletes’ Tokyo 2020 bid

With Asian Games gold medalist Ernie Gawilan earning his pass to Tokyo 2020, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is heartened to continue its support to the National Paralympic Team for more qualifiers to follow his steps.

Gawilan, one of the country's bemedaled para swimmers, secured a slot given by the International Paralympic Committee through his qualifying points from competitions such as the 2018 Asian Para Games and the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships.

The PSC consistently supports this campaign by providing Philippine Sports Association for the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) financial aid and foreign exposure for its athletes.

Gawilan, as part of the National Paralympic Swimming Team, currently trains in the newly built Aquatic Center in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac and is supported by the sports agency.

For the month of January alone, the PSC has given the national para swimming team, women's basketball team and the para sitting volleyball team almost PHP800,000 for their training venue rental, allowances, meals and accommodation expenses.

According to the PPC, Gary Bejino, another promising bet for para swimming, also has a chance to secure a spot as more slots are to be opened by virtue of the bipartite process. This is also possible for other athletes in other sports.

We are expecting more slots to be opened by each international federation (IF) per sport, said PPC Executive Director Dennis Esta.

The PSC hopes to have more athletes qualify to the upcoming quadrennial multi sport event.

Source: Philippines News Agency