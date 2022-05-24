PSC backs Davao City’s 3rd inter-secondary volleyball tourney

Ten Schools representing three districts of Davao City vie for top honors in the 3rd Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Inter-Secondary Girls Volleyball competition that will be held on May 28 and 29 at the Davao City National High School courts in Davao City.

The volleyball tournament is presented by the PSC in coordination with the City Government of Davao through the Sports Development Division – City Mayor’s Office and the Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao.

Teams entered in the competition sanctioned by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) are Davao City National High School, Crossing Bayabas National High School, Calinan National High School, Lower Tamugan National High School, Davao City SPED National High School, Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School, Baguio National School of Arts and Trades, Talandang National High School, Catalunan Pequeno National High School, A. L. Navarro National High School.

PSC Commissioner Charles Raymond A. Maxey, who oversees the grassroots project, said the competition provides an avenue for secondary girls from public schools to showcase their skills in volleyball.

“After the two years of no face-to-face sports program, we’ve come up again with this volleyball project, our third edition in Davao City,” Maxey said.

Teams will be grouped into two brackets with five teams per pool. Only the top two teams from each bracket will enter the semis.

The champion team will get PHP10,000 while the first and second placers will take home PHP7,000 and PHP5,000, respectively. The seven non-winning teams will also receive a consolation prize of PHP2,000.

Maxey said the competition is part of the grassroots program of PSC that aims to discover future talents in volleyball.

The volleyfest is sponsored by Pocari Sweat.

Source: Philippines News Agency