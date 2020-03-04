PSAV® ANNOUNCES PLANS TO MOVE TO NEW MASTER BRAND

Growth and capabilities support change to acquired company name

Schiller Park, Ill., March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PSAV, a global leader in event experiences, announced today that it will align its portfolio of companies under a new master brand and will assume the name Encore.

With a global footprint reaching more than 20 countries, PSAV has experienced tremendous growth in recent years extending the solutions it provides customers to create event experiences. The Company has built a strong portfolio of event experience capabilities with the recent acquisitions of Encore Event Technologies and other leading brands such as Hargrove, Hawthorn, KFP, FMAV and Eclipse. This move will unify the brands to more accurately depict the combined companies’ industry leadership, end-to-end event capabilities, and service excellence.

“Encore is a strong brand in our family of companies and adoption of its name will better reflect the full suite of event capabilities we provide,” said Mike McIlwain, CEO. “Together, the brands in our portfolio provide creative, production, advanced technology and staging services to customers all around the world. We are very excited to begin this transition that strongly supports our mission to connect and inspire audiences.”

Under the Encore name, the new brand will be launched later this summer with an entirely new brand identity. Over the coming months, the migration strategy for the complete portfolio of companies will be defined, beginning with Freeman AV Canada, which will adopt the new brand name on March 31, 2020. Freeman AV Canada was included in the Encore acquisition by PSAV last year.

“The evolution of our brand is in response to simplifying our message to customers,” added Cathy Schlosberg, SVP, Marketing. “We know our customers desire to deliver innovative, impactful, transformative event experiences, and they want to work with a provider who can deliver a seamless experience no matter where they are in the world. We believe we can more effectively represent that under a new, global master brand that maximizes the very best from our already strong roster of leading companies.”

About PSAV ®

The PSAV family of companies serves as a global leader in event experiences, providing creative, production, advanced technology and staging services to help meeting professionals deliver more dynamic and impactful experiences at their meetings, trade shows and events. The team consists of approximately 14,000 professionals across 2,100 on-site venue locations and more than 50 regional warehouses. The company operates in more than 20 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. It is the trusted partner and exclusive on-site provider of choice at leading venues worldwide. PSAV was recently named to the Forbes 2018 and 2019 America’s Best Employer list. The company is headquartered in Schiller Park, Ill. www.psav.com.

Attachment

Bob Niersbach PSAV 847.385.3619 rniersbach@psav.com