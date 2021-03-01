©PSA to go online for annual awards

MANILA – The Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) is pushing through with a unique kind of ceremony for its annual awards.

Due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the Philippines' oldest media organization will be doing a virtual edition of its awards night on March 27.

While some guests would be invited to attend the event in person at the TV5 Media Center in Mandaluyong City, the PSA Annual Awards Night will be mainly done through video conferencing.

The PSA Awards will honor the Filipino athletes who never wavered despite the pandemic and excelled in the sports they are in.

Like the previous editions, the Athlete of the Year will be the main highlight of the awarding ceremony.

Last year, the entire Philippine team that played in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games was given the Athletes of the Year award for taking home the overall title of the regional biennial meet.

Also to be handed out are the Executive of the Year, President's Award, National Sports Association of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award along with some other citations.

The names of the awardees will be named gradually in the coming days. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency