PSA targets 300K PhilSys registration in E. Visayas in 2024

TACLOBAN CITY: The Philippine Statistics Authority is eyeing to register 300,000 Eastern Visayas residents under its intensified Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) campaign this year. PSA Regional Director Wilma Perante said the number includes those who failed to register in the past years and those turning five years old this year. 'Our appeal to the people in the region, especially those parents with children aged five years old and older, is to register as we bring PhilSys services to communities,' Perante said in an interview Monday. Although already 3.8 million people from the region have completed the two-step registration, there is still an 'uncovered populace," she said. 'We reiterate the significance of the PhilSys in providing the legal identity of an individual and empowering the public to have better access to various government and private social services,' she added. The PSA has been conducting information drive in various schools, universities and agencies to raise public awarenes s about the program. Perante said they are also working closely with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Post Office to expedite the production and delivery of identification cards. The public may secure their electronic IDs, which they can use as valid and sufficient proof of identity, through https://appt.philsys.gov.ph. Signed into law in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens. Source: Philippines News Agency