Latest News

PSA rolls out PhilSys on Wheels in Laoag City

LAOAG: Fifty senior citizens and children from Barangay 1 San Lorenzo in this city benefited from the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) on Wheels program, eyed to service national ID applications of less fortunate individuals from far-flung villages. Philippine Statistics Authority-Ilocos Norte provincial head Marilyn Vergara, in an interview Wednesday, said the mobile registration for the national ID aims to register at least 50 individuals a day. 'The mobile registration process takes less than five minutes. It aims to allow those unregistered citizens to register and be immediately issued with ePhilIDs for them to enjoy the benefits of being PhilSys registered,' she said. PSA has simplified the requirements with just the birth and barangay certificates attesting that they are residents of the barangay where they presently reside. So far, PSA-Ilocos Norte has registered over 100,000 individuals since it started to roll out off-site registration hubs last October. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2023 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.