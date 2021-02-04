PSA on track for PhilSys list-up in GenSan

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) here is confident of meeting its target in the ongoing registration for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

Rosalinda Doria, registration officer and PhilSys focal person of the PSA Sarangani/General Santos provincial office, said Wednesday they served nearly 20,000 low-income household heads or 20.2 percent of the targeted 98,000 households in the city for the first of the three-step process.

Step 1 of the process, which started last Jan. 18, involves the pre-registration and collection of the basic demographic data of the targeted respondents through house-to-house interviews.

Doria said the data collection for the identified household heads is ongoing in 10 of the city’s 26 barangays that have high number of low-income families.

These are barangays San Jose, Batomelong, Upper Labay, Siguel, Olympog, Sinawal, Baluan, Conel, Tinagacan and Tambler.

Doria said the data collectors are on the field from Monday to Saturday and even on Sundays if they are available.

“We’re currently on track to meet our target by the end of the pre-registration period on March 31,” she said in a radio interview.

Doria assured that all assigned field workers are strictly complying with the necessary protocols in line with the continuing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The PSA adopted a three-step process for the PhilSys registration to ensure the proper observance of the preventive measures against the disease.

John Ervin Initan, PSA information systems analyst, said the household heads who have completed the tablet-based data collection and pre-registration were given quick response or QR-coded information and appointment slips for the Step 2.

He said the second step, which will be done by April, involves the collection of biometrics, identification or ID card scanning, and processing of the final photo of the registrants.

The PSA provincial office here will serve as the registration center for local residents while extension sites will be designated in each of the seven municipalities of Sarangani, he said.

For the Step 2, Initan said they will properly verify the documents submitted by the registrants such as the PSA-authenticated birth certificates, Philippine passport and the Unified Multi-Purpose ID or UMID.

“If there is no duplication of registration, our central office assured that the PhilSys cards could be printed within 48 hours,” he said.

Initan said the Step 3 or releasing of the IDs, which will contain the basic information and PhilSys number of the registrants, will be scheduled after a month.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It will also boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.