PSA issues over 200K ePhilIDs in Ilocos Region

MALASIQUI: The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has issued a total of 200,344 ePhilIDs to registrants in the Ilocos Region as of Feb. 5.

In a statement on Thursday, PSA Ilocos Region information officer Jim Ian Bautista said the ePhillD is the digital version of the PhillD which may be printed on paper (printed ePhillD) or may be stored in the PhillD holder's mobile device (mobile or portable ePhillD).

Of the total number, 63,198 were issued in Ilocos Norte province, 29,925 in Ilocos Sur, 12,307 in La Union, and 94,914 in Pangasinan, he said.

“Like the PhillD card, the ePhillD has no expiration and shall be honored and accepted in all transactions requiring proof of identity and age, subject to proper authentication through the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys),” he added.

Registrants may verify the availability of their ePhilID at https://verify.philsys.gov.ph.

Bautista said the PSA continues to issue more ePhillDs by implementing plaza-type and house-to-house distribution.

“So more registered individuals will immediately enjoy the benefits of being PhilSys-registered,” he said.

PSA offices in the provinces continue to organize mobile registrations in coordination with government agencies, non-government organizations, and private companies, Bautista added.

He said the PSA is on top of fast-tracking the production and delivery of PhilIDs to registered persons, including those with ePhilIDs.

Source: Philippines News Agency