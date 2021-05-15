PSA explains importance of PSN, PCN, PhilID

DAVAO CITY – Now that a number of National ID cards are already on their way to holders in various areas in the country, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) seeks to educate the public on the importance of the Philsys Number or PSN, PhilSys Card Number or PCN, and the PhilID itself.

In a website post on May 7, PSA explained that “PSN is a randomly-generated unique and permanent identification number assigned to each registrant. The PSN contains highly sensitive data and should remain confidential and is only shared when required by law.”

“PhilID or the physical ID card contains the registrant’s demographic and biometric information. It also contains the PhilSys Card Number or PCN which the ID holder may use for transactions to protect the PSN," PSA said.

For transactions or when availing services in the public or private sector, "the holder may use the PCN without the physical ID card,” it added.

PSA also reminded holders to take extra care of their PhilID, PSN, and PCN as these are the major items in order to make transactions such as when opening a bank account, availing of assistance from the government, or obtaining credit lines offered by the private sector.

For government transactions, the PhilID can be used for the application for social and welfare benefits, such as those offered by the GSIS, SSS, PhilHealth, HDMF, and other government agencies.

PhilID can also be used for passports or driver’s license applications or as proof of identity for admissions in government hospitals, health centers, and other related establishments.

Based on the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the PhilSys Law, in case of loss or damage of the PhilID, certain fees will be applied by PSA for replacement.

However, PSA said fees will not apply to Filipino citizens upon presentation of Certificate of Indigency issued by the city mayor or municipal/city Social Welfare Office.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It will also boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency