PSA changes bear no constitutional infirmity: solon

A lawmaker at the House of Representatives on Friday said the proposed amendments to the 84 year old Public Service Act (PSA) bear no constitutional infirmity.

In an aide memoire addressed to the House leadership, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda said the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of removing industries previously considers as public utilities, citing the legal antecedents of JG Summit Holdings Inc. vs. Court of Appeals and National Power Corporation vs. Provincial Government of Bataan.

Salceda said House Bill No. 78 seeks to provide a clear statutory definition of a public utility, which means that a narrower set of services, including electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and water pipeline distribution or sewerage pipeline system, will be subject to foreign equity ownership restrictions.

Basic services that are almost universally in use in the country, such as electricity, water, power, and telecommunications, are currently subject to foreign ownership restrictions. However, there is consumer and business dissatisfaction with these services, which are often characterized by high prices and poor services, he said.

The lack of competition is caused by ambiguity in the definition of public utility that is used interchangeably with public service under the Public Service Act... There is clearly a need to end the ambiguity and clearly define what a public utility is, he added.

He said the proposed PSA amendments would create jobs and lay the foundation for stronger economic growth, with an expected yield of up to 0.22 percent higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth compared to baseline.

He noted that real wages are also expected to go up, by 0.14 percent higher than baseline, following more investments in the country.

Typically, investments in technology driven sectors like telecommunications tend to bring costs down for consumers. Large enough investments attracted by the PSA may bring overall inflation down from baseline. Unemployment is likely to decline by 0.1 percent, following growth in output due to more investments, he said.

The economist lawmaker said the bill would lead to better lives as he cited a cross country study showing that increased foreign direct investments positively impact the quality of life in Asean countries.

In summary, the PSA amendments bear no constitutional infirmity, respond to changes in the market, will create jobs and boost the economy, will improve services and lower costs for consumers, and will improve the quality of life for the Filipino people, while keeping our interpretation of constitutional restrictions on foreign ownership reasonable and not constraining of growth and development, he said.

The safeguards to protect the national interest provided in the bill include the following: 1) the President can suspend or prohibit any merger, acquisition or investment in a public service in the interest of national security; 2) foreigners can only invest if there is reciprocity with Philippine nationals; 3) fines for substantially increased and indexed to inflation; 4) restrictions on hiring of foreign labor if there are Filipinos competent, willing, and able to perform service: 5) retention of takeover power.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINESS NEWS AGENCY