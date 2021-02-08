PSA-7 asks LGUs’ support in nat’l ID sign up

CEBU CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority in Central Visayas (PSA-7) has sought the support of local government units (LGUs) for the Step 2 registration for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) or national ID.

In line with the celebration of the 31st Civil Registration Month in February, PSA-7 officially started the rollout of the Step 2 registration in Compostela town, northern Cebu.

Noel Rafols, PSA-7 information officer, said on Saturday the PSA is conducting the registrations on a small-scale basis per province to ensure that health protocols are being observed to minimize risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rafols said Step 2 registration is the validation of supporting documents and capture of biometrics like fingerprints, iris scan, and front-facing photograph.

Registrants who completed the Step 1 registration are reminded to keep their PhilSys transaction slips with the appointment schedules and will be asked to physically go to the registration centers set up by their LGUs to process Step 2.

The PSA has partnered with LGUs and various government agencies such as the Presidential Communications Operations Office, Department of Information and Communications Technology, and Department of Social Welfare and Development to set up mobile registrations to reach even the far-flung areas.

Rafols said the PSA-7 targets to register 200 individuals per day for each municipality.

The mobile registration not only includes the PhilSys registration, but also the registration of birth, marriage, and death certificates.

“The government’s civil registration activity is a continuous, compulsory recording of vital events (e.g. birth, marriage, or death) all throughout the year,” he said in a statement.

For Step 1 or the preregistration, Rafols said the PSA has trained enumerators conducting house-to-house visits to collect partial demographic data including the full name, gender, birth date and place, blood type, address, if Filipino citizen or resident alien, and other optional information such as marital status, cellphone number, and email address.

He added that the first batch consisting of at least 1.6 million people in Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental have completed the Step 1 registration last year, while the registration for the second batch continued in January this year covering four provinces of Central Visayas.

Rafols said they are strengthening the civil registration through digital information and providing guidelines to local civil registry offices to ensure a faster and efficient process.

The PSA’s target is for all regions to be registered before the elections come May 2022, he said as he described as crucial LGUs’ support on the PhilSys rollout to ensure everyone in the country will be registered.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It will also boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

This is the 31st year of Civil Registration Month with the theme “Strengthening Civil Registration and Vital Statistics’ Digital Information: The Ways to Manage the New Normal.” (PNA)