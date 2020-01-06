PSA-11 gears for 2020 census

The Philippine Statistics Authority in Region 11 (PSA-11) is gearing for the 2020 Census of Population and Housing (CPH), an official said Monday.

PSA-11 officer-in-charge Pepito Amoyen said the agency's board members will convene to further discuss important details and strategies that will help in the smooth and efficient conduct of the census.

Amoyen said the PSA's board is composed of the line government agencies that will help in the census, which will be the 15th census of population and the 7th census of housing to be undertaken since the first census was held in 1903.

Amoyen said the data collected will be used by government in the formulation of policies and programs concerning various segments of the population (infants, children, youth, elderly, women of reproductive health, voting age, and working age.

"It will also be used in the formulation of programs and policies relative to the delivery of basic services such as on health, education, employment, housing, infrastructure, disaster relief, and other socio-economic concerns," he added.

He said the business and industry will also benefit from census data as these will assist in identification of sties for establishing businesses, determination of consumer demands for various good and services, and the improvement of supply of labor for the production of goods and services.

"The result of the census will also aid research and institutions in the conduct of study among others on population growth and geographic distribution as bases in preparing population projections at the national and subnational levels," he further added.

The housing component, he said, "will determine the physical appearance of houses including lighting, water supply and land ownership and the length of stay. The presence of operator in crop farming, livestock and poultry-raising, aquaculture and fishery is part of the information that will be gathered."

He said there are new questions included in this year's census with reference to household conveniences, information and communication technology devices and also vehicles. It also will determine internet access and internet use.

Amoyen said the census will start in May 2020 and the results of the survey will be announced by President Rodrigo Duterte in December 2020.

Source: Philippines News Agency