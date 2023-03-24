PRURide PH makes comeback

After getting stalled for three straight years, Pru Life UK's cycling festival, the PRURide Philippines is making a return. Pru Life even made the PRURide PH's comeback a grand one as two separate cycling festival legs have been scheduled this May. The Luzon leg will be held on May 21 along the Clark Freeport Zone spanning the cities of Angeles and Mabalacat and the town of Capas. A second leg will be held the following Sunday in Metro Cebu. Each leg is composed of the Gran Fondo 30 kilometers, 60km, and 100km events,. According to Pru Life UK, these events will be more family-friendly rides instead of cycling races, since the PRURide PH is just making a return after the coronavirus disease 2019 forced the postponement of the event. To make up for the temporary halting of competitive races, raffle prizes will be given away in each leg including a trip for four to London. To celebrate the return of PRURide PH, a ceremonial ride was held along the Uptown Bonifacio zone of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Friday which officially launched the event itself. Pru Life UK officials as well as partners from the government and private sectors and even some diplomats and members of the media took part in the two-kilometer circuit run. PRURide Philippines 2023 is about celebrating life and riding together with Filipinos and families for better health and wellness. Filipinos can continue to count on Pru Life UK to have access to many customer-centric health protection and wealth offerings to help them get the most out of life, said Pru Life UK president Eng Teng Wong.

Source: Philippines News Agency