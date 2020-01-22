PRRD’s excellent rating means ‘real change’ felt: Andanar

The new record-high excellent public satisfaction with President Rodrigo Duterte's performance only proves that Filipinos are impressed with his legacy of real change, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar said on Wednesday.

Andanar issued the statement, as he welcomed the results of the Social Weather Stations' December 13 to 16 poll, which showed that Duterte earned a net satisfaction score of excellent +72 in the last quarter of 2019.

The President has consistently enjoyed a high satisfaction rating, even reaching a record-high after the midterm period unlike past administrations, Andanar said in a press statement.

This means that the President has the support of the people, for which he is very thankful. But more than that, the people support him because they feel his legacy of real change, he added.

According to the SWS survey, around 82 percent of adult Filipinos expressed satisfaction with Duterte's performance, while only 10 percent were dissatisfied and the remaining 8 percent were ambivalent on the matter.

The poll results yielded an excellent +72 net satisfaction rating, higher than seven points from September 2019's very good +65.

The PCOO chief was elated that there was also an increase in satisfaction with the President's performance across all geographic areas, as well as among all age groups, both men and women, and in urban and rural areas.

Andanar assured the public that Duterte, with the help of his administration, would continue to take initiatives aimed at improving the lives of all Filipinos.

President Duterte has been reliable and as good as his word in responding to the needs of Filipinos, with his service and concern being felt by all, he said.

With clear vision and goals, this administration continues to undertake necessary reforms and implement programs that benefit the country and every Filipino, Andanar added.

Andanar also welcomed the SWS survey results which revealed that 52 percent of adult Filipinos are expecting the President to fulfill all or nearly all/most of his promises.

On Friday, the PCOO launched the Duterte Legacy campaign, which showcases the three key pillars of the President's legacy -- peace and order, infrastructure and development, and poverty alleviation.

The government's efforts lifted around 5.9 million out of poverty, according to the PCOO infographic.

Andanar guaranteed that the current administration's programs and policies on poverty would still be pursued to address the basic and immediate needs of the people.

He also said that Duterte's no compromise stance on the alleged onerous deals with water concessionaires Manila Water and Maynilad stays.

He added that the anti-illegal drugs campaign launched by Duterte since he assumed the presidency in 2016 would remain relentless.

Such reforms, he said, are meant to fulfill the President's vow to give Filipinos a comfortable life.

It is with steadfast commitment that this administration will continue to undertake the necessary programs and services in order to provide a comfortable life for all, as a fulfillment of his promises, as a testament to the 'Duterte Legacy,' Andanar said.

Source: Philippines News Agency