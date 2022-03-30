﻿PRRD’s claim vs. Left-leaning party-lists based on ‘intel’ report

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has “basis” for his latest pronouncement that at least five party-list groups have formed an alliance with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), Malacañang said Wednesday.

This, after Duterte bared that party-lists Kabataan, Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT), Bayan Muna, Anakpawis, and Gabriela are colluding with the CPP to undermine the government.

In a virtual Palace press briefing, acting Presidential Spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said Duterte’s statement against the five party-list groups was based on the intelligence community’s report.

“Alam naman natin na ang Pangulo ay may access sa lahat ng impormasyon, kasama na ang sensitive information mula sa intelligence community. Naniniwala kaming may basehan po ang mga ito (We all know that the President has access to all information, including the sensitive information from the intelligence community. We believe he has basis),” Andanar said.

In his prerecorded Talk to the People aired late Tuesday night, Duterte backed the claim of National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesperson for sectoral concern and Communications Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy against the party-lists she dubbed as “KABAG.”

Duterte said Badoy is “right” with her claim that the Kabataan, ACT, Bayan Muna, Anakpawis, and Gabriela party-lists are “legal fronts” of the communist movement.

On Monday, Badoy said the “KABAG” party-lists, which are all seeking reelection in the May 9, 2022 elections, would only “destroy our beloved Philippines,” if they get elected again in Congress.

Duterte also called on the Filipino electorate not to vote for the KABAG party-list groups.

“Huwag ninyong iboto iyan (Don’t vote them),” he said. “Ulitin ko, itong KABAG — Kabataan, Anakpawis, Bayan Muna, Alyansa of Concerned Teachers (ACT), Gabriela, I agree with what they have sinabi sa (said) about these organizations na (that are) coming in from sa likod (the back), sneaked papasok ng Congress (they are sneaking when entering Congress).”

Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate, in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC) on Wednesday, said Duterte’s remark is “clearly a partisan, political ploy” that aims to “destroy this early the opposition.”

Asked to react to Zarate’s statement, Andanar said Duterte had issued the statement to protect the youth, especially the college students, who are allegedly being recruited by the communist group.

“Itong sinabi ng ating Pangulo, ito’y dahil nais niyang maprotektahan ang mga mag-aaral na nasa kolehiyo na hinihikayat na sumali sa kanilang grupo (The President made the statement to protect the college students who are being encouraged to join the group),” Andanar said.

The CPP-New People’s Army (NPA) is listed as a terrorist group by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated CPP-NPA’s political wing, National Democratic Front, as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency