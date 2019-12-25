PRRD visit aims to improve Bangsamoro’s lives: BARMM execs

The visit of President Rodrigo R. Duterte to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) compound here Monday is a clear indication of his desire to improve the lives of the Bangsamoro people, officials said.

Despite the series of bombings that rocked Cotabato City, North Cotabato, and Maguindanao on the eve of his visit, Duterte arrived here on December 23 and pushed through with the distribution program of more than 800 certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) to farmer-beneficiaries from across the region in ceremonies held at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex.

The President's coming over shows his untiring support to Bangsamoro and the regional government, lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, minister of BARMM's Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), told reporters in a huddle here on Tuesday.

The CLOA distribution event was the first-ever ceremonial distribution of land titles in the BARMM since its formation in March this year following a two-part plebiscite.

A total of 815 CLOAs covering more than 2,000 hectares of land were given to 912 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARB) from the provinces of Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Lanao del Sur, and Basilan.

In his speech, Duterte warned the beneficiaries against selling the lands awarded to them.

There will come a time that all the lands in the world will have owners. So love your land, work on it and I will help you, he said.

Sinarimbo said a provision in the land distribution states that they should not sell it during a specified period.

They could, however, pass the lands to their children and grandchildren, Sinarimbo added.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Murad Ebrahim said the distribution of CLOAs was geared towards providing support to the implementation of agrarian reform programs in the BARMM.

With our symbolic land distribution program recently, we can assure our dear partners from the national government that we will tap the region's resources to reenergize our economic potentials and contribute to the national growth as well, Ebrahim said.

He added that land distribution was aimed at providing tenurial security to landless farmers through ownership over the lands they have been cultivating for years and open opportunities for economic viability and self-reliance.

