﻿PRRD urges poll bets to limit number of armed guards

MANILA – President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday urged candidates in the May 9 elections to “limit” the number of their armed bodyguards, noting that those who feared for their safety could address their concerns to the police or military.

In a prerecorded Talk to the People aired late Monday night, Duterte said all poll bets must follow the Alunan Doctrine that limits the number of a politician’s armed guards.

The Alunan Doctrine, which was introduced by former Interior Secretary Rafael Alunan III, considers two or more armed men as a private army that should be disarmed by the government.

“I’ve communicated this to the Cabinet that ang (the) rules should really be followed, yung Alunan Doctrine nalang. Mas maganda ‘yun (That is better). That more than two bodyguards would be considered a private army,” Duterte said.

He said candidates who are concerned of their safety could relay their concerns to law enforcement authorities.

“Kung sino man yung mga kandidato (Whoever candidate), you limit yourself and if you think there is danger to your person in a certain place or a certain person, ipatawag ng RD ‘yan or ipatawag ng chief of police at kausapin na iwasan lang yung away lalo na gamit ng armas (just call the regional director or chief of police and talk to them to avoid fights, especially using firearms),” he added.

He warned that those who failed to follow the Alunan Doctrine could be arrested and prosecuted.

“I will arrest you and your bodyguards because I said that is…mabuti na ‘yan the [fewer] people with arms with you, the better,” he said. “Kung may fears ka (If you have fears) then you might write to the Comelec, let them know and to the police and military.”

Duterte also reiterated his promise to ensure that elections will be free from cheating and violence.

“Tandaan ninyo, hindi kami papayag sa gobyerno na magkaroon ng terrorism sa election. Maniwala kayo or hindi (Remember this, the government will not allow terrorism during elections. Believe it or not), we will enforce the law to make the election peaceful,” he said.

‘True will of the people’

Meanwhile, Duterte reassured the public that he will remain “neutral” by choosing not to endorse any presidential candidate.

“We will remain neutral and will see to it that the true will of the people lalabas sa election na ‘to (will come out from this election). Even though I have a party pero nagdistansya muna ako (I am distancing myself from them),” he said.

In March, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) wing led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi officially endorsed the presidential candidacy of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Duterte said he is departing from his political party’s endorsement of Marcos, noting that he will only endorse some senatorial bets. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency