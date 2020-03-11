PRRD urges AFP, PNP execs to fight social ills for ‘safer’ PH

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday called on the officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to help his administration fight the social ills that continue to plague the country.

During the oath-taking of newly-installed AFP and PNP generals, Duterte believed that the military and the police would serve an important role in achieving a “safer and stronger” Philippines.

“Indeed, fighting the ills that plague our country is a daunting task that we must continue to do if we are able to realize our shared vision of a safer and stronger Philippines for every Filipino,” he said in his keynote speech.

Duterte has repeatedly assured the public that his fight against illegal drugs, criminality and corruption in government would remain relentless in his last years in office.

Duterte expressed confidence that the new military and police generals would be able to take on a “more challenging” role in public service.

He also urged them to remain dedicated and committed in performing their respective duties.

“May this significant milestone in your respective careers serve (not just) as a celebration of your personal and professional achievements, but also (as) a reminder of your sworn duty to serve this country and its people,” Duterte said.

Duterte is also optimistic that despite several challenges that hinder the nation’s development, soldiers and policemen are “always ready” to fight for the country’s sovereignty, defend its honor, and secure the freedom the Filipino people are currently enjoying.

Duterte also ensured that the government would give its full support to the AFP and the PNP and provide them the necessary assistance to help them fulfill their mandate.

“With your patriotism and bravery, I am optimistic that we will be able to achieve our goals and truly serve our people. In solidarity, let us take further strides towards securing a more inclusive and progressive tomorrow for the Republic of the Philippines,” Duterte said.

On Monday, Duterte also directed the military and the police to end the problems on communism and terrorism before he steps down from office in 2022.

His fresh directive came as he acknowledged that the presence of communists and terrorists in the country affect the country’s progress.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), is branded as terror group by the Philippines, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Apart from the CPP-NPA, the government forces continue to intensify its fight against other terror groups in southern Philippines, like the Abu Sayyaf group.

Source: Philippines News Agency