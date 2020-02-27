PRRD to grace Caraga sports meet inaugural: Surigao Norte guv

The opening of the 2020 Caraga Regional Athletic Meet (CRAM 2020) will be graced by President Rodrigo R. Duterte and Senator Christopher Lawrence Bong Go.

This was bared by Surigao del Norte governor Francisco Matugas in his message during the inauguration and blessing of the PHP600 million Siargao Island and Sports Center in the town of Dapa on Wednesday.

Matugas said he was invited to MalacaAang on Tuesday together with the other governors in Caraga Region to have an audience with the President.

After the meeting, I approached the President and he told me he will go to Siargao. That's from the mouth of the President, Matugas said.

He added that Go who was also present during the meeting told him that he and the President are scheduled to visit Siargao Island.

At least there is already an assurance and I already asked a team from the provincial government to coordinate with the Presidential Management Staff (PMS) for the initial planning, Matugas said.

The opening of CRAM 2020 was first set on March 7 but was postponed due to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19). It was later moved to March 14 until March 19.

We are ready to welcome all our delegates coming from the 12 school divisions in Caraga Region, Matugas said.

The inauguration of the sports complex on Wednesday was witnessed by top officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Caraga led by director Francis Cesar Bringas

