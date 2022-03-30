﻿PRRD to ask BIR why it failed to collect estate taxes

President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday he would ask the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to explain why it allegedly failed to collect estate taxes, but did not name anyone in particular.

In a prerecorded Talk to the People, Duterte was discussing “e-sabong” or online cockfighting when he shifted to collection of estate taxes.

“Hindi naman kailangan ng reminder sa Malacañan. Nandiyan ‘yung BIR, so tanungin natin ‘yang BIR bakit hanggang ngayon hindi nakolekta ‘yung estate tax (Malacañang does not need a reminder. The BIR is there so let’s ask BIR why they have not collected the estate tax),” he said.

In a Palace press briefing on Wednesday, acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar said Duterte’s remark applies to everyone who has failed to pay their estate taxes.

“The President only reminded the BIR to act on its mandate and that is to collect taxes…Hindi lang sa kung sinong politiko o personalidad. Dapat sa lahat ng ‘di nagbabayad ay habulin ng BIR sapagkat kailangan ng karagdangang pondo ang ating national government (This does not just apply to one politician or personality. BIR should go after everyone who has failed to pay their taxes because the government will need additional funding)” he said.

Estate tax is a tax on the right of a deceased person to transmit his/her estate to his/her lawful heirs and beneficiaries at the time of death.

Several groups earlier called for the BIR to collect the Marcoses’ tax liability amounting to PHP203.819 billion.

BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay said the BIR has sent a written demand to the Marcos family in December 2021 to pay their estate taxes liability.

“The BIR did send a written demand to the Marcos heirs on December 02, 2021 regarding their tax liabilities,” Dulay said in a letter dated March 14.

The camp of presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. insisted that the case “is still pending in court.”

Marcos himself said there is “a lot of fake news involved” in the talks about the tax liabilities.

However, the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) said the BIR “already executed its final assessment” on the involved properties as early as 1993 and that “as early as 1997, the judgment on the tax case had become final and executory.”

Source: Philippines News Agency