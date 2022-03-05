﻿PRRD OKs promotion of several AFP officials

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday announced that President Rodrigo R. Duterte has approved new designations and promotions of several military generals, flag and senior officers.

In a statement, the AFP said Rear Admiral Antonio Palces, the current AFP deputy chief of staff for education and training (J-8) was designated effective as the new Philippine Navy vice commander effective February 21, taking over the position vacated by Philippine Marine Corps commandant Maj. Gen. Nestor Herico.

Meanwhile, Air Force Maj. Gen. Nesto Florente Rayos will take over the helm of the Air Education, Training, and Doctrine Command effective March 12.

He is set to relinquish his current post as Air Combat Command chief to Maj. Gen. Edward Libago, the current commander of the Air Force Reserve Command.

The President also approved the designation of Brig. Gen. Zosimo Oliveros as the new assistant division commander of the 8th Infantry Division effective March 2. He is the current commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade.

Meanwhile, the AFP General Headquarters and Headquarters Service Command is also set to have its new commander, Brig. Gen. Ferdinand S. Razalan, effective April 11.

Razalan is the current AFP assistant deputy chief-of-staff for reservist and retiree affairs. Brig. Gen. Eduardo Gubat, 603rd Infantry Brigade head, will also assume as the assistant division commander of the 6th Infantry Division starting April 16.

Marine Col. Doroteo Jose Jalandoni was designated as the assistant deputy chief-of-staff for intelligence effective March 2.

Navy Capt. Alan Javier, the current deputy commander for fleet operations of Naval Forces Western Mindanao, was also designated as the commander of Naval Forces West effective March 2.

In a separate document from Malacanang, the President approved the ad-interim appointment of several AFP senior officers.

Brig. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, was promoted to the rank of Major General effective February 17.

Navy Capt. Francisco Tagamolila Jr., Naval Forces Northern Luzon chief, was promoted to the rank of Commodore while Col. Consolito Yecla, commander of 1003rd Brigade, and Col. Marvin L. Licudine, AFP Peace and Development Office head, were promoted to the rank of Brigadier General effective February 14.

Source: Philippines News Agency