PRRD hopes Lent renews fervor for better future

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed hope that the Lenten Season would guide the nation in walking with “renewed fervor and faith” in the pursuit of a brighter and better future for all.

“Let the Spirit of Lent inspire us to move ahead with faith and peace in our hearts as we persevere in bringing lasting and transformative change in our society,” Duterte said in his message for Lent.

Duterte said the season is an opportunity for solemn prayer and reflection which would give Filipinos “a magnified view of the victory that is found in enduring sacrifice.”

He also recognized how Catholics around the world reflected upon the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“By remembering the death of Jesus Christ at the cross, we remind ourselves of the immense power of love and compassion which is able to tear down walls of prejudice, selfishness and hate,” he said.

He also wished all faithful a meaningful and purposeful Holy Week.

This year’s Holy Week observance falls from April 5 (Palm Sunday) to April 12 (Easter Sunday).

Easter Sunday marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, three days after he was crucified and died on the cross on Calvary.

In the Philippines, most commercial establishments either operate on shorter hours or remain closed until Easter Sunday.

As coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to spread across the globe, church leaders have urged the faithful to celebrate Holy Week from the safety of their homes.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) encouraged them to follow liturgical activities on television, radio or online as the enhanced community quarantine against the Covid-19 remains in effect.

Online Church activities, such as Visita Iglesia, were introduced about nine years ago to cater to Filipinos overseas who are away during the annual Church occasion.

