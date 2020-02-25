PRRD fetes ‘Ani ng Dangal’ awardees

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday recognized the achievements made by over 50 artists in various fields, stressing the importance of what art can do to uplift the whole nation.

Speaking before awardees of the 12th Ani ng Dangal (Harvest of Honors) Awards in MalacaAan Palace, Duterte thanked them for their accomplishments in dance, music, literature, among others, which he said made the entire nation very proud to be Filipino.

More than just putting the Philippines on the world map, he said they also contribute to greater understanding, respect, and appreciation of cultural diversity.

Our awardees today represent the best of what the Filipino can be, and what the arts can do to uplift the whole nation through talent, vision and excellence. Our rich culture and arts reflect and define the Filipino people's national identity and the values, which are vital to nation building, he said.

He urged them to continuously promote Filipino cultural heritage here and abroad, emphasizing that the narratives they made in their artistic expressions reflects the indomitable spirit of our people and the glorious history of our nation.

Dev't of PH culture, arts

Meanwhile, he expressed confidence that they would continuously support the development of Philippine culture and arts as well as the preservation of the Filipino heritage.

May you continue to uphold Filipino values and continuously work towards the development of Filipino culture and the arts, which is vital to the creation of an enlightened nation, he said.

During the event, Duterte also administered the oath of office to National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) officials.

The Ani ng Dangal Awards, one of the highlights of National Arts Month, recognizes artists who have earned international awards and accolades during the past year.

For 2020, the awards were given to one artist for Architecture and the Allied Arts, 17 acts in Cinema, seven awards in Dance, three in Literary Arts, eight in Music, and 16 in Visual Arts.

The Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 2 received the award for architecture.

Recipients in cinema are Angeli Bayani, Alden Richards, Barbara Miguel, Crisel Consunji, Dante Rivero, Judy Anne Lumagui Santos Agoncillo, Jun Robles Lana, Kristopher King, Mamang (produced and directed by Denise O'Hara), Martina Eileen Hernandez delas Alas Sibayan, Maxine Eigenmann, Musmos na Sumibol sa Gubat ng Digma (Mac Cosico), Palabas: A Country in Moving Pictures (produced and directed by Arjanmar H. Rebeta), Rina Marie Padilla Raymundo, Rody Vera, Signal Rock (produced and directed by Chito Rono), and Wing Chair (produced and directed by Arjanmar H. Rebeta).

Individuals and companies that received the award for dance are Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo, Bayanihan, Halili Cruz Dance Company, Lairca Reigne Nicdao, Sean Mischa Aranar and Ana Leonila Nualla, Mark Jayson Gayon and Mary Joy Renigen, and Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Caneda.

Poets Bienvenido Lumbera, Kristian Sendon Cordero, and Ricardo de Ungria received the award for literary arts.

Recipients in music are Acapellago, Imusicapella Chamber Choir, Joana Ruth Tumpalan, Ligao National High School Voice Choral, Mark Raeniel B. Agpasa, Nilo Alcala, Ramon Lijauco Jr., and the UP Los BaAos Choral Ensemble.

In visual arts, the recipients are Allan Rey Salazar, Anthony Into, Celso Beringuel Creer II, Danilo O. Victoriano, Jr., Donell C. Gumiran, Glenn Campanilla, Jesus Ramos Tejada, Jophel Botero Ybiosa, Jun Epifanio Pagalilauan, Leonard Pauig Ranjo, Maria Felicity Tejada, Marwin Javier, Mia Serano, Rhedel Cabrera Sy, Rogel Cabisidan, and Worth Wisdom Lodriga.

The Ani ng Dangal Awards is celebrated every February by virtue of Presidential Proclamation 683 signed in 1991.

SOURCE : PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY