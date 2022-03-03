﻿PRRD commends PNA’s firm commitment to reliable news, information

MANILA – President Rodrigo R. Duterte commended the Philippine News Agency (PNA) for its strong commitment to providing reliable news and information to the Filipino people.

“May you all remain steadfast to upholding excellence and truth as you help maintain well-information and socially responsible society,” Duterte said in a video message, as the government’s official news agency marked its 49th year of providing daily news services to both local and foreign readers on March 1.

Throughout the years, PNA acting Executive Editor Luis Morente said the internet-based newswire service has evolved through several administrations up to today’s use of social media like Facebook and Twitter, which have become the primary sharing platforms of the public to discuss policies, activities, and programs of the government.

“As we continue to evolve and face challenges, I am hoping that we will continue to master our craft and uphold the ideals, passion, and dedication of our esteemed colleagues, past and present,” Morente told the PNA’s writers and editors who works untiringly behind every news story.

The PNA is also operating a regular newscast being aired via IBC-13 and PTV-4 news channels, to uphold up-to-date news reporting and deliver timely stories.

Morente noted a significant increase in the readership of the PNA web-based newswire service, hitting more than 5 million views as of date, following the relaunch in 2017.

He also thanked News and Information Bureau (NIB) Director Virginia Arcilla-Agtay for allowing the reforms and innovative transformations of the PNA to make sure people will get “better news reportage that they truly deserve.”

The PNA is a division of the NIB, one of the attached agencies of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) currently headed by Secretary Martin Ruperto Andanar.

Agtay, a journalist herself, said he understands the need to strengthen PNA as a government media organization, “hopefully at par with its foreign counterparts.”

As the government newswire agency inches closer to its golden year, Agtay hopes all people behind PNA operations will sustain the agency’s evolution “to being purposeful storyteller, hope giver, and healer beyond basic reportage.”

“News and information seem to be more important in this generation of new technological advancements. We interact and share information in a digital space with much more time facing our phones and computers. Let’s not forget that we ourselves are consumers of this information,” Agtay said.

The PNA aims to connect people with the things relevant to them by providing credible, accessible, and timely information, she added.

As the government’s official newswire service, PNA has been tapped in the substantive coverage of presidential activities and has been on the frontline in covering major events in the Philippines.

Under the Duterte administration, its operation was overhauled and modernized, led by the launching of its new website interface design as well as the renovation of its central office headquarters.

The PNA main office is located on the second floor of the Philippine Information Agency building along Visayas Avenue in Quezon City. (PNA)

