PRRD approves ECQ extension in Albay, Zamboanga

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to include Albay province and Zamboanga City in the list of areas under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until May 15, Malacañang said on Monday.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed the approval in a memorandum issued to heads of departments, agencies, offices, and instrumentalities of government, government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs), government financial institutions (GFIs) state universities and colleges (SUCs), and local government units (LGUs) dated May 2.

“In compliance with the directive of the President, upon the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases in its Joint Resolution No. 31 (s. 2020) dated 1 May 2020 and pursuant to Republic Act No. 11469 or the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act,” Proclamation Nos.929 and 922 (s. 2020), and Executive Order (EO) No. 112 (s. 2020), an Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) is hereby implemented in the entire geographic area encompassed by the boundaries of Albay province and Zamboanga City,” the memo read.

Earlier, the local governments of Zamboanga City and Albay province have asked the national government to continue the ECQ in their areas due to the continuing threat of Covid-19.

On April 30, Duterte signed Executive Order (EO) 112, imposing ECQ in high-risk areas and general community quarantine (GCQ) in the rest of the country until May 15.

Under EO 112, ECQ is imposed in Metro Manila; Central Luzon, except Aurora; Calabarzon; Benguet; Pangasinan; Iloilo province; Cebu province; Bacolod City; and Davao City.

GCQ, with relaxed quarantine measures, is being implemented in all low-risk and moderate-risk areas nationwide.

Under the new EO, the IATF-EID is authorized to declare, lift, or extend a community quarantine in provinces, highly-urbanized cities, and independent component cities.

Provincial governors may also impose, lift or extend ECQ in independent component cities and municipalities upon the concurrence of the relevant regional counterpart body of the IATF-EID.

The wearing of face masks is still mandatory in areas under both ECQ and GCQ.

Preventive measures such as physical distancing and frequent hand-washing will also continue to be observed.

On Monday (May 4), health authorities reported a total of 9,485 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Philippines with 623 deaths and 1,315 recoveries.

Source: Philippines News Agency