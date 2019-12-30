PRRD aids quake victims in NoCot

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday morning distributed food aid and financial assistance to earthquake victims here and in other parts of North Cotabato.

The President flew here after leading the wreath-laying at the Rizal Park in Davao City earlier in the day. He was accompanied by Senator Christopher Lawrence Bong Go, Interior Secretary Eduardo AAo and Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista in the humanitarian mission that benefited quake victims from M'lang, Tulunan, Kidapawan and Makilala, all in North Cotabato.

Speaking to the quake victims, Duterte said he was hopeful the aid will help them cushion the impact of the calamity.

I assure you that the government will continue to help you until you are able to get back to your feet and start anew with renewed hope and greater capacity to lead dignified lives, Duterte told the quake victims.

The President said he hopes that the assistance that he extended will make the victims somehow feel the warmth and joy of the Christmas season despite their current situation.

Be assured that this administration will stay true to its promise of embodying 'tapang and malasakit' (courage and concern) for all, especially those who are most in need, he said.

Duterte said the government is also eyeing the establishment of shelters for North Cotabato residents whose houses were destroyed by the series of quakes since Oct. 16, 2019.

In solidarity, let me face the coming year ahead with a strong sense of hope and optimism, he said. The President later flew to nearby Davao del Sur area to also distribute food aid and financial assistance to quake victims.

Source: Philippines News Agency