Proximus Extends Synchronoss Personal Cloud Partnership

The three-year contract renewal enables Proximus subscribers to continue to securely back up valuable digital content to a secure, convenient cloud service

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, today announced that it has renewed its contract to provide Proximus with the Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform.

As Belgium’s largest telecommunications operator, Proximus has offered the Synchronoss platform to its broadband customers since 2015 through a white-label cloud offering. Subscribers are able to securely back up, store and sync content from their laptops, tablets, PCs and smartphones to their own accounts in the cloud.

The three-year contract extension means Proximus will continue to deliver the Synchronoss Personal Cloud through its existing freemium model. Broadband subscribers are given 10 gigabytes in free storage as well as the option to pay €2.95 a month for 100 gigabytes of storage or €9.95 for one terabyte. Subscribers decide whether backup happens automatically or manually, and they choose which file types – photos, videos, documents or all three – to include in their backups.

“The Synchronoss Personal Cloud has been a fantastic asset for our customers,” said Sébastien Leblanc, Head of Consumer Product Management for Proximus. “We live in a world where subscribers place high value on being able to safely store and easily access their digital content. At Proximus, we recognize this need and are delighted to extend our partnership with Synchronoss so that we may continue delivering a convenient, cloud backup service to our subscribers.”

The Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution is used by some of the world’s leading operators, including Verizon, AT&T, BT and SFR in addition to Proximus.

Glenn Lurie, President and CEO at Synchronoss, said mobile network providers and telecommunications companies such as Proximus clearly understand the many benefits that come from offering customers the opportunity to backup and store personal data directly into the cloud.

“Providing a carrier branded, easy-to-use, secure backup service that works across any platform not only delivers an important value-add to subscribers from a brand that they already trust, but also creates new revenue streams for the telecom providers. We are pleased that Proximus has extended our long-standing relationship and are happy to continue to deliver to the company the ability to give its subscribers the opportunity to protect their important data and precious memories, enrich the user experience and solidify customer loyalty – all while growing its bottom line,” Lurie said.

To learn more about Synchronoss' Personal Cloud solution, visit the Synchronoss cloud solutions page

