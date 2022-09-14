Prov’l gov’t to give P100-K subsidy each to Albay’s 720 villages

The provincial government of Albay has issued a memorandum circular on the guidelines for the implementation of the Barangay Assistance Program for the 720 barangays in the province.

In an interview on Wednesday, Lilibeth Dimaculangan, provincial information officer, said Memorandum Circular No. 13, series of 2022, issued by the Office of the Governor states that the program aims to augment barangay funds, finance and assist in community development projects.

“Generally, the Barangay Assistance Program is in the form of an annual subsidy to different barangays. The subsidy is PHP100,000 per barangay which shall be used to cover the annual expenses or costs of their various community development projects,” Dimaculangan said.

She said to avail of the said grant, the barangay should comply with the requirements and submit the documents to the Office of the Governor.

“Following requirements must be submitted: letter request addressed to the governor, barangay resolution stating therein the proposed community development project, certification from the City Planning Development Office or Municipal Planning Development Office that the project is included in the current year’s Barangay Annual Investment plan, and a program of work. The barangay augmentation fund shall be treated as barangay subsidy,” Dimaculangan said.

The program fund of PHP72 million shall be charged against the Barangay Assistance Program under the Office of the Governor based on the approved project procurement management plan (PPMP) for the fiscal year 2022 onwards, she noted.

The approved budget is part of an appropriation ordinance which allotted a supplemental budget of almost PHP258 million to be used for various programs that will benefit senior citizens, indigent Albayanos, employees, and the repair and delivery of supplies to various district hospitals.

“This is in line with the thrusts of Governor Noel Rosal to improve government services and create all-inclusive programs for the Albayanos,” Dimaculangan said.

Board Member Raul Rosal said all the 720 villages of Albay will receive PHP100,000 each as part of the subsidies of the provincial government to further strengthen the implementation of social services at the barangay level.

Board Member Dennise Misolania, Association of Barangay Captain-Albay Chapter president, said the PHP72-million subsidy to all the villages will serve as a trust fund that could be used to bankroll their social services programs and other priority projects.

Source: Philippines News Agency