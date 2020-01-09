Provincial renewable energy council pushed in Antique

The Provincial Board of Antique is pushing for the creation of the Provincial Renewable Energy Council as Vice Governor Edgar Denosta on Thursday sponsored a resolution banning coal-fired power plants in the province.

Denosta, in sponsoring Resolution Expressing Vehement Opposition and the Banning of the Construction, Development, and Operation of Coal-Fired Power Plants in the Province of Antique, said coal-fired power plants are the largest emitter among primary electricity generation sources aside from being injurious to health.

He added that the Renewable Energy Act of 2008 encourages the utilization of renewable energy sources to reduce harmful emissions.

Whereas, this Resolution also aims to provide for the establishment of the Provincial Renewable Energy Council, which will be the policy-making body in creating measures to encourage the use of renewable energy for a greener and energy-sufficient province, he said.

The council will be headed by the governor, the vice governor as the vice-chair, and the provincial board chairpersons on the committee on environment and natural resources, and committee on health and sanitation, representatives from the local government units, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Health, the industrial sector and other concerned government agencies as council members, he added.

In a previous interview, Denosta said the resolution was an offshoot of his meeting with Antique Lone District Rep. Loren Legarda and Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao in December where they discussed the banning of the coal-fired power plant and rather pursue clean and renewable energy projects for the province.

Congresswoman Legarda sponsored the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2001 and other pro-environment laws while she was a senator that she wants to promote renewable energy in the province for the protection of its wildlife and biodiversity, he said.

He said the resolution, which has been referred to the provincial board committees on environment and natural resources and laws and ordinances for review, could have bearing on the future expansion plan of the Semirara Mining and Power Corporation in Semirara, Caluya town, but not on its current operation.

Source: Philippines News Agency