Provincial Government Prioritizes Tourism and Other Sectors for Economic Development

BATANGAS - The provincial government of Batangas is focusing on enhancing key industries to boost the local economy. In a recent interview, Governor Hermilando Mandanas emphasized the development of tourism, commercial fishing, logistics services, and information and communications technology (ICT) as central to the province's economic strategy. Efforts are being made to leverage Batangas' historical and natural assets, including the Verde Island Passage, Taal Volcano, and the Taal Basilica, to expand the tourism sector. According to Philippines News Agency, Mandanas cited these attractions as significant drivers for tourism and related businesses. The province's strategic position in terms of power generation, its role as a gateway for the nautical highway, and recognition as an ASEAN logistics hub were also highlighted. Recent partnerships with the private sector have positioned Batangas to support these industries effectively. Discussions with the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority regarding the construction of a regional food terminal are underway. The provincial government's investment in planning and information technology was showcased at the first Batangas Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions Conference. Additionally, the 'Paskong Batangueño sa Kapitolyo' event, launched last Saturday, is part of a strategy to capture a larger share of the national holiday tourism market, including supporting local producers, farmers, and fisherfolk through community markets and food parks.