Province-wide Land Use Assessment to Boost Agricultural Productivity

Manila – Technical experts from the Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM) have initiated a comprehensive land use assessment in Ilocos Norte. This initiative aims to enhance agricultural productivity through digital innovation and assist local governments and farmers. BSWM Director Gina P. Nilo, speaking at the memorandum agreement signing for the project, highlighted this as an innovative step for Ilocos Norte.

According to Philippines News Agency, the project, involving an 18-month period of soil and water sampling and farmer interviews, will produce detailed maps identifying crucial agricultural areas across the province's 21 towns and two cities. These maps will cover various aspects, including prime agricultural lands, pedo-ecological zones, vegetation cover, and land suitability for major crops. The goal is to maintain soil productivity, boost farm profitability, and enhance the rural economy.

The data collected will also contribute to increasing the global competitiveness of local produce and improving soil and water quality. This project is a collaborative effort with the Department of Agriculture in the Ilocos Region, ensuring harmonized data and effective government interventions in agriculture.

Pre-field activities started in October, with completion in at least 10 municipalities. Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc expressed enthusiasm for the project's potential impact, anticipating accurate agricultural data to inform planting decisions.