PROPOSED INCREASE IN PUBLIC HEALTH SPENDING BE DISCUSSED IN PARLIAMENT NEXT MONTH

The proposed increase for public health spending will be discussed during the tabling of the White Paper on Health in Parliament next month, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the ministry will continue discussion with the Ministry of Finance (MOF) for allocation to the Health Ministry be increased to up to five per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Now, it is 2.9 per cent (of the GDP), and if we compare our country with other middle-income countries our equivalent countries, which are middle-income countries, they are already at a rate of up to five percent (of their GDP),” she told a press conference here today.

Earlier, Dr Zaliha opened the CRM (Clinical Research Malaysia) Trial Connect 2023 programme which was held in conjunction with the Clinical Research Day 2023.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said Malaysia was ready to carry out its First-in-Human clinical research at two certified locations, namely Sarawak General Hospital and Ampang Hospital.

"We have the facilities and we also have discipline when we carry out the research and this actually attracts the interest of many companies to do First-in-Human (clinical trial) in Malaysia,” she added.

The event was also attended by Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian and CRM chief executive officer Dr Akhmal Yusof.

Regarding today’s programme, Dr Zaliha said it was to showcase the country's achievement and capabilities in sponsored research.

"In the last decade, sponsored research has brought in more than RM1 billion of clinical research contract value, created 2,700 skilled jobs in clinical research and delivered over 2,000 sponsored research," she said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency